Healthy community discussion is vital on any issue, but that dialogue must always be guided by the facts.
Over the past several months, there has been much conversation about the local land use text amendment for bourbon warehousing being considered by the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission.
Unfortunately, there seems to be much confusion and misinformation circulating regarding this amendment in general and regarding Buffalo Trace Distillery’s expansion plans in particular.
One interesting example of this can be found even in the slogan of the campaign against expansion — “Protect Peaks Mill.” I wonder how many citizens realize that, while Buffalo Trace’s proposed project would indeed be located off Peaks Mill Road, it would actually be more than seven miles from the community of Peaks Mill.
I also wonder how many folks realize that this project also includes comprehensive plans to protect more than 70 wetland acres and nearly 28 woodland acres in our beautiful Elkhorn Creek valley.
To help address questions and concerns about the text amendment process and prospective development, Buffalo Trace has set up a website — SupportBuffaloTrace.com. Here you can review detailed site plans and project renderings, as well as environmental and traffic studies, and even an article by one of the property landowners.
As we continue to discuss this critically important issue for our local economy and our entire community, please join me in encouraging our fellow Franklin County residents and government officials to pursue dialogue that is always informed by facts.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.