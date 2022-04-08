Dear editor,

The Republican super majority in Frankfort is cutting your children’s education funding. Please don’t fall for the line, “We’re funding SEEK (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) at historic levels,” because they’re getting to that number by cutting many other important items. Why not take a moment to ask any teacher you know how their classroom needs are being funded. They are also cutting teacher’s pensions which directly hurt recruitment and retention efforts — AND they’re getting ready to raise sales taxes as well.

After these cuts cause our schools to be starved for enough teachers, substitute teachers, textbooks, and the basic tools to actually help students learn, the Republican super majority will say “See! Our public schools are failing, so we need to fund charter schools and make education great again!” Taking more money from our public schools is both irresponsible and a detriment to successful public education.

Come on Kentucky; we need to quit falling for the snake oil that the Republicans are selling. Aren’t the futures of our children worth it?

Silas Hart

Versailles

