Dear editor,
Last week on a sunny afternoon a Frankfort community member took her young child grocery shopping at Kroger. What should have been a run-of-the-mill activity turned into a fearful one.
According to police, while this African American mother and child were shopping, someone felt comfortable in broad daylight in a public place vandalizing her car with a racial epitaph. Broad daylight. Kroger’s parking lot.
What this man did tells us a lot about him as an individual. That he would feel comfortable doing so in broad daylight in a public place says something about our community.
We have work to do.
As members of Focus on Race Relations, we have said repeatedly that learning from our past and having conversations about racism are the only ways to change things. Some have pushed back at this idea, stating that things are much better and talking about it will only make things worse. But when we don’t talk about it — when we don’t say out loud and often that treating people differently on the basis of race is wrong — we create an atmosphere where those who hate feel comfortable defacing property and scaring mothers and children in public places in broad daylight.
We have work to do and conversations to have. We hope everyone will join us. Let’s create a community where those who hate can be transformed by what they hear around them or at the very least know their ugliness will not be tolerated in Frankfort.
Ed Powe
Scott Rollins
Focus on Race Relations: Frankfort