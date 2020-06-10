Dear editor,
Black Americans are sick and tired. The type of bondage may have changed, but for 400-plus years the racism has remained the same.
Torture from a white policeman's knee for 8 minutes, 46 seconds on George Floyd’s neck was the catalyst for the recent protests. Americans heard "I can't breathe" yet again from a dying black man — the same cry heard from Eric Garner and countless others before him.
Police practices should be completely overhauled on all government levels, as well as a change of the internal policies of each law enforcement agency.
Technology has allowed the world to see that the killing of blacks by police are not isolated incidents, but long-term disparate treatment in the policing of minorities. The police are rarely convicted and the victim is immediately discredited by law enforcement and media. Marijuana or drug use is enough to deem a minority to be a threat to the life of a police officer and to make the general public deem them as a “thug.”
The War on Drugs has disproportionately targeted blacks with harsher sentences than whites and fueled the prison-industrial complex. While speaking to attendees at a June 5 march, Gov. Andy Beshear said “racism permeates our criminal justice system.” He ain’t lying!
Today’s protests are very different from those of the 1960s. Today's marches and protests are led by a younger generation of all races who are demanding justice and change.
Black Lives Matter too!
I say, "No more silence from me."
Beverly Metcalf
Frankfort
