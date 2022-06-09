Dear editor,

I am writing in support of the recent opinion column written by Dr. Mark Evers, director of UK Markey Cancer Center (“Guest columnist: Cancer in Kentucky: Why research matters,” May 11).

Evers mentioned the incredible progress that the Markey Cancer Center has made in advancing cancer research. 

The FCC Rally for the Cure was formed many years ago to raise money to support the Markey Cancer Center research for breast cancer. The Rally for the Cure does so through an annual golf event held at the Frankfort Country Club. In the past 20 years the rally has raised and contributed almost $600,000 to support breast cancer research.

This year’s rally will be held on Tuesday. It is projected that people from across Kentucky will participate in this incredible event. I am proud to be part of this wonderful event.  

Monika W. Clark

Frankfort

