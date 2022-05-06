Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells fights for economic growth and jobs for all of Franklin County. He sets the tone for a pro-business climate for our community, while time after time some on the Fiscal Court vote to create a negative business environment that says no to new investment and no to new jobs. Decision after decision over the past four years proves that Wells understands that companies have options when it comes to where they make investments and create or retain jobs. Wells understands we need to be receptive and aggressive in pursuing new investment that leads to more and better job opportunities for all of Franklin County.
We need leadership for Franklin County that supports our existing industries and works to secure new business investment. You cannot vote to decrease budgets for our economic development agencies with no viable alternative plans, and then say look how Franklin County has not grown like our neighbors in Shelby and Scott counties. The difference is broad leadership across many local leadership positions and a dedicated approach to sound economic development strategies. That sound economic development strategy starts with a strong pro-business leader in the county judge-executive position.
The choice in the May primary for county judge-executive is simple, vote for Judge Huston Wells, who understands what it takes to grow Franklin County, or vote to hold the community back from economic growth for yet another four years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I disagree 100% . Wells will be one big continuing mistake if he’s back in office. This piece appears to be written in the state of oblivion naïveté.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.