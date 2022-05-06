Dear editor,

Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells fights for economic growth and jobs for all of Franklin County. He sets the tone for a pro-business climate for our community, while time after time some on the Fiscal Court vote to create a negative business environment that says no to new investment and no to new jobs. Decision after decision over the past four years proves that Wells understands that companies have options when it comes to where they make investments and create or retain jobs. Wells understands we need to be receptive and aggressive in pursuing new investment that leads to more and better job opportunities for all of Franklin County.

We need leadership for Franklin County that supports our existing industries and works to secure new business investment. You cannot vote to decrease budgets for our economic development agencies with no viable alternative plans, and then say look how Franklin County has not grown like our neighbors in Shelby and Scott counties. The difference is broad leadership across many local leadership positions and a dedicated approach to sound economic development strategies. That sound economic development strategy starts with a strong pro-business leader in the county judge-executive position.

The choice in the May primary for county judge-executive is simple, vote for Judge Huston Wells, who understands what it takes to grow Franklin County, or vote to hold the community back from economic growth for yet another four years.

René True

Frankfort

