Dear editor,

Ashli Watts’s recent column ("Guest columnist: Kentucky communities need flexibility to address infrastructure needs," March 2) in support of House Bill 465 is deceptive.

It presents the situation of small communities that have not taken prudent steps to update important infrastructure such as water and sewer systems. The bill promotes the option to give up on local government ownership of community assets by selling to private business. This bill allows the new owners to pay a seemingly generous and very appealing price to a struggling community, and then assess the ratepayers for that inflated cost. 

As the voice and president/CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, this lack of belief in the importance of community ownership of assets provides an insight. The somewhat hidden portion of this bill makes the appealing money offered to community leadership a short term benefit. It will result in the unrestrained ability of the new ownership to make extravagant offers and latter raise rates. A recent improvement of HB 465 is to ensure a Public Service Commission review, which may somewhat protect the ratepayer. 

What is actually needed is to elect officials that will assess the community need, educate the public on maintenance and infrastructure replacement costs and overcome the risk of public distress by building confidence in their decisions. The better long-term strategy for elected officials and the legislature is to support community infrastructure, not to sell assets to growing monopolies and private companies for their profit at ratepayer’s expense.

Contact the Legislative Research Commission 800-372-7181 to share your concerns and oppose HB 465.

Anna Marie Rosen

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription