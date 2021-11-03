Dear editor,

You can consider me old-fashioned, conservative or whatever you want, but I am against closing the road between the Capitol and Annex.

I grew up in Frankfort and always enjoy driving this route to look at the clock, flower pots hanging from the trees and especially at Christmastime. I've always felt very lucky to live in the capital city and have the freedom to drive and walk around my state Capitol.

I don't see why closing this street would stop terrorism if a group of people unfortunately want to do damage to our beautiful Capitol. I would like more explanation as to why whoever thinks this will solve terrorism. Of course, I don't want our governor or anyone else to get hurt or killed, but I'm not getting the reason for this move.

Dorothy Crocker

Frankfort

