Dear editor,

Thank you for the article “Kentucky State players wearing Negro League jerseys for Wednesday's game with Georgetown,” April 20.

In response to the wearing of the Negro League's jerseys, the Oakland, California, Larks of the West Coast Negro League, which my father Johnny Allen played for, was not represented.

Kenneth Allen

Oakland, California

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription