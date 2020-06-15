Dear editor,

You know I would sure look forward to reading the paper the two times I get it each week without having to see the pablum of Jim Daniel.

Since he has taken it on himself to disparage Scott Tippett, I do not feel at all any guilt in saying I have heard enough from this pseudo-intellectual. If he has anything positive to say, fine, but enough is enough!

Taylor Hoover

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription