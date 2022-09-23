Dear editor,

Frankfort lap swimmers and water exercisers have felt “high and dry” since the closure of the third of three indoor pools in Frankfort last November. This is why I am so appreciative of the Frankfort Parks Department for making the outdoor pool at Juniper Hill as available as possible.

