Dear editor,
Thanks to the efforts of Secretary of State Michael Adams and Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock, we look forward to voting safely by mail this year — just as thousands of fellow Kentuckians, fellow Americans, and even our president, have done for many years. Americans serving in the military have been voting by mail since the Civil War!
My husband and I are in the high-risk category for COVID-19, and we appreciate being able to vote from home without fear of being exposed to the virus or unintentionally passing it on to others. One of the strengths of our commonwealth is our common courtesy.
Thanks also go to The State Journal for a very informative series of articles featuring questions on matters of local interest with answers from candidates running for local office. It’s so helpful to hear their answers in their own words. Our community can be stronger than ever with well-informed voters.
Margaret Townsley
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.