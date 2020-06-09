Dear editor,

Thanks to the efforts of Secretary of State Michael Adams and Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock, we look forward to voting safely by mail this year — just as thousands of fellow Kentuckians, fellow Americans, and even our president, have done for many years. Americans serving in the military have been voting by mail since the Civil War!

My husband and I are in the high-risk category for COVID-19, and we appreciate being able to vote from home without fear of being exposed to the virus or unintentionally passing it on to others. One of the strengths of our commonwealth is our common courtesy.

Thanks also go to The State Journal for a very informative series of articles featuring questions on matters of local interest with answers from candidates running for local office. It’s so helpful to hear their answers in their own words. Our community can be stronger than ever with well-informed voters.

Margaret Townsley

Frankfort

