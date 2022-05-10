Dear editor,

I was sorry to see Mark Henry return to spew his words of anger, hate and violence aimed at millions of Republicans. It appears that he can’t discuss policy or different political positions but can only rant, rave and resort to name calling.

I would like to note that Henry Marks previously wrote letters under a false name of Mark Henry until The State Journal refused to print his opinions because he was too cowardly to use his real name. I’m disappointed that the newspaper is again allowing him to use their publication to voice his vile, angry and hateful pack of lies.

I think it is good to show different points of view but to print vicious attacks is detrimental. Luckily Mr. Mark has little if any influence on elections so Republicans can continue to win and work to make America great again.

Matt Shuy

Frankfort

