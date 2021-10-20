Dear editor,

My five-point parking plan, offered free of charge.

1) Require state employees to obtain parking permits and park in their assigned lots/garages.

2) Allot public spaces in lots or garages to merchants/businesses who don’t have parking lots of their own on the condition that their staff use them. Again, permits.

3) Give downtime residents permits and designated parking zones.

4) Install parking meters and make them demand sensitive. When demand goes up so does the price.

5) Offer free lunchtime parking and/or passes at the tourism office.

Bonus advice: Eliminate parking minimums; they're arbitrary and unnecessary and do more harm than good.

Donna Hecker

Frankfort

