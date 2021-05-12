Dear editor,

After reading your story about the SWAT team being called out (“SWAT team called to Collins Lane apartment after man barricades self,” May 11), I have to wonder if that wasn't a serious overreaction. The story did not mention anything about him having any weapons or being a threat to anyone.

Is this the way the Frankfort Police Department de-escalates? Sounds more like being impatient on the part of the police. The crisis negotiation team should have been given all of the time needed.

Calling a SWAT team, adding more weapons to the scene, this could have went wrong in so many ways. You see it on the news all of the time.

JW Kendall

Frankfort

