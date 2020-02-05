Dear editor,
I grew up next door to the Kentucky state Capitol. As I child, I had free access to these marble halls. We rollerskated in the statue room. We rubbed Abraham Lincoln’s toe as a matter of course as we passed by; we snuck across the flat roof and climbed to the dome. We played on the escalator in the Annex. We reenacted every Nancy Drew mystery in these exquisite grounds.
Later, as teenagers, the Capitol grounds provided a romantic setting for exchanging kisses with teenage crushes.
But now, seeing masked white men with weapons of war crouching in attack mode, tramping in those marble halls with intent to intimidate, in that sacred place, that place of democracy, that place of safety, and happy childhood memories ... words fail me.
Diana Martin
Lexington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.