I grew up next door to the Kentucky state Capitol. As I child, I had free access to these marble halls. We rollerskated in the statue room. We rubbed Abraham Lincoln’s toe as a matter of course as we passed by; we snuck across the flat roof and climbed to the dome. We played on the escalator in the Annex. We reenacted every Nancy Drew mystery in these exquisite grounds.

Later, as teenagers, the Capitol grounds provided a romantic setting for exchanging kisses with teenage crushes.

But now, seeing masked white men with weapons of war crouching in attack mode, tramping in those marble halls with intent to intimidate, in that sacred place, that place of democracy, that place of safety, and happy childhood memories ... words fail me.

Diana Martin

Lexington

