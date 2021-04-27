Dear editor,

This letter is in reference to “Letter: What is the name of the lake at Lakeview Park?” (weekend March 26-28) written by Patrick Carrico.

Seventy-five years ago, I lived on the farm as a child. My Dad was the farm manager. Charles Black was the owner. It was known as Blacks Pond.

People did fish in it. However, in the winter it would freeze. My cousins would visit and build a bonfire there. We played on the pond.

Later when Mr. and Mrs. Black passed, her son and daughter sold the farm to a developer and called the lake “Silverlake,” named after the subdivision.

The old story (a myth, I’m sure) was the lake has no bottom.

Shirley Clark Tyre

Frankfort

