Dear editor,
Well, unemployment was working OK for a minute. Now here we go again with not receiving it.
Call the unemployment office and you are "placed in queue" and then called back. Thankfully you are called back relatively quickly — anywhere from 5 minutes to an hour or so.
So they look at the system, tell you everything looks OK and then say, "Hey, I was transferred from another division to help here, I don't really see a problem — I can't help you. I'll have to put you in queue for a Tier 3 individual.”
Problem is, Tier 3 doesn't call you back. So there you sit, being told there is nothing wrong with your submission or account but that someone from Tier 3 will call you back.
I am so glad that I am a law-abiding taxpayer and am able to see my hard-earned tax dollars at work! It’s a great relief knowing that I live in a state that will hound me to the utter parts of the earth for the last quarter of money "I owe" them; yet when the shoe is on the other foot and I am the one in actual need ... well, I guess that foot just gets no shoe.
David Brantley
Frankfort
