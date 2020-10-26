Dear editor,

Here are a few comments regarding recent issues:

• It is a presidential election year and time for liberal socialists to bash President Donald Trump with name calling, lies and unsubstantiated claims. One writer said that Trump's election was worse than 9/11 because more people have died from the virus than were killed in the twin tower collapse. He apparently blames the president for COVID-19. How stupid is this?

• The voters of the commonwealth of Kentucky would show their ignorance if they replace a powerful, senior senator with a professional election candidate who would be a newcomer with no influence. This is also true for the 6th Congressional District race. Amy McGrath, Josh Hicks and Joe Biden will all become pawns of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. McGrath supports Black Lives Matter but doesn't care about the murder of unborn babies.

• Breonna Taylor’s death was definitely a tragedy. The person responsible for the killing was her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. When he shot and wounded Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, the police responded in a predictable manner. This resulted in the accidental shooting of Breonna. I do not believe that any policeman gets up in the morning and tells himself, “I’m going to kill a Black person today.”

• The governor's daily briefings are not good leadership but merely the fulfilling of Beshear's narcissistic need to see himself speak on television. We can get the COVID-19 statistics and other information from the evening news without interrupting good entertainment like "Wagon Train."

Matt Shuy

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription