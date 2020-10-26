Dear editor,
Here are a few comments regarding recent issues:
• It is a presidential election year and time for liberal socialists to bash President Donald Trump with name calling, lies and unsubstantiated claims. One writer said that Trump's election was worse than 9/11 because more people have died from the virus than were killed in the twin tower collapse. He apparently blames the president for COVID-19. How stupid is this?
• The voters of the commonwealth of Kentucky would show their ignorance if they replace a powerful, senior senator with a professional election candidate who would be a newcomer with no influence. This is also true for the 6th Congressional District race. Amy McGrath, Josh Hicks and Joe Biden will all become pawns of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. McGrath supports Black Lives Matter but doesn't care about the murder of unborn babies.
• Breonna Taylor’s death was definitely a tragedy. The person responsible for the killing was her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. When he shot and wounded Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, the police responded in a predictable manner. This resulted in the accidental shooting of Breonna. I do not believe that any policeman gets up in the morning and tells himself, “I’m going to kill a Black person today.”
• The governor's daily briefings are not good leadership but merely the fulfilling of Beshear's narcissistic need to see himself speak on television. We can get the COVID-19 statistics and other information from the evening news without interrupting good entertainment like "Wagon Train."
Matt Shuy
Frankfort
Said like a Republican would say it ! What about your senior senator cutting food vouchers to poor children and then at the same time forces women “ poor women “ to have more babies against their will ? Explain that without telling yet another Trump lie. Explain away why they locked small immigrant “brown “ children up - separated from their parents seeking asylum - without a racist tone! Come on! You can lie your way out of these crimes against humanity , by your immoral Republicans can’t you Matt!?
