Dear editor,
First, regarding pastors holding church services in violation of Gov. Andy Beshear's orders to avoid crowds and gatherings and practice social distancing, I believe they ought to be publicly denounced, arrested and jailed, as the foolish Florida pastor was a few days ago, for their "reckless disregard for human life" and putting their congregations and their communities at risk. How stupid and irresponsible can you be in the face of the coronavirus pandemic that has sickened and killed so many people worldwide?
Second, I'd like to commend Richard Rosen for reinstating his original pledge of $500,000 to the Franklin County Humane Society. He officially donated the money several weeks ago. The community should be grateful for his generosity. In the past he has donated a great deal of money to the community in support of various nonprofit causes. That should not be forgotten.
Third, I'd like to congratulate The State Journal, as Beshear has recently done, for its outstanding coverage of the ongoing coronavirus crisis our community is struggling with during these highly stressful and uncertain times, which has caused so much fear, anxiety and even panic. It demonstrates the value of having a local newspaper and the need for all of us to appreciate and support it.
Sooner or later things will go back to normal and we can all return to our normal daily routine. As the age-old wise saying says, "This too shall pass." Meanwhile we must all be vigilant and patient while following Beshear's public safety rules and guidelines.
Bob Gullette
Frankfort
