We add our voices to the hundreds of people who oppose Buffalo Trace's proposed construction of warehouses in the Peaks Mill/Elkhorn Creek area.
Our home overlooks the proposed site now consisting of beautiful historic farmland, woodlands, and ridges all the way to limestone cliffs along Elkhorn Creek. We and our neighbors built or bought our homes to appreciate such pastoral scenery. Must we sacrifice the irreplaceable natural beauty of our county, as well as suffer the inevitable decline in property values, for the profit of one industry?
Other considerations also speak against the project. One in particular deserves attention and that is the wide spread nuisance of "black fungus" from ethanol discharged from warehouses. We live near Buffalo Trace's warehouses and fungus from these affect area properties, forming a black crust on surfaces that is difficult to remove.
Although no human health studies apparently exist, experts don't "think" there are any health effects of the fungus and yet they advise protecting yourself with an N-95 mask, rubber gloves and a disposable Haz Mat suit when cleaning your property. Years ago folks didn't "think" tobacco, asbestos and glyphosate (Round Up) were harmful. Now we know otherwise: they are carcinogens.
Buffalo Trace plans to request a zoning code change to permit warehouses in agricultural and rural residential areas, opening up the entire county to their development.
Please see the Protect Peaks Mill Facebook page for more information and let your local officials know you do not support these changes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.