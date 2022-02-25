Dear editor,

We add our voices to the hundreds of people who oppose Buffalo Trace's proposed construction of warehouses in the Peaks Mill/Elkhorn Creek area.

Our home overlooks the proposed site now consisting of beautiful historic farmland, woodlands, and ridges all the way to limestone cliffs along Elkhorn Creek. We and our neighbors built or bought our homes to appreciate such pastoral scenery. Must we sacrifice the irreplaceable natural beauty of our county, as well as suffer the inevitable decline in property values, for the profit of one industry?

Other considerations also speak against the project. One in particular deserves attention and that is the wide spread nuisance of "black fungus" from ethanol discharged from warehouses. We live near Buffalo Trace's warehouses and fungus from these affect area properties, forming a black crust on surfaces that is difficult to remove.

Although no human health studies apparently exist, experts don't "think" there are any health effects of the fungus and yet they advise protecting yourself with an N-95 mask, rubber gloves and a disposable Haz Mat suit when cleaning your property. Years ago folks didn't "think" tobacco, asbestos and glyphosate (Round Up) were harmful. Now we know otherwise: they are carcinogens.

Buffalo Trace plans to request a zoning code change to permit warehouses in agricultural and rural residential areas, opening up the entire county to their development.

Please see the Protect Peaks Mill Facebook page for more information and let your local officials know you do not support these changes.

James and Ruth Webb

Frankfort

