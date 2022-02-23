Dear editor,

Frankfort sits in the center of the Golden Triangle and has little or nothing in common with the communities of western Kentucky except that we are all now in the newly redistricted 1st Congressional District.

For my friends in Hickman, who wish to campaign in Frankfort this is a 310-mile drive. That trip includes driving across the 2nd Congressional District’s counties of Muhlenberg, Ohio, Grayson, Hardin and Nelson before re-emerging back in your own district.

This defies Kentucky common sense to most normal folks but not to the General Assembly. This gerrymandered map is a great example of how good politics is not the same as good government. When our elected representatives left for Frankfort they promised us good government. This is not it.

Michael R. Murphy

Paducah

