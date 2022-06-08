Dear editor,

There are so many highly significant issues going on now in our world, nation, and communities. We could get all caught up in that, but instead now could be just the right time to reflect on our own daily lives.

When I look back on my own life, it’s the relationships that I remember so well, whether it be at home, work, church, or with friends. These relationships have either helped or hurt. They run deep.

Much is said about the value of friendship. We could also at the least notice those who are not in our friend group or church group. Kindness and goodwill can be expressed; even though, everyone will not be our best friend.

If enough people would take their daily lives seriously, there could be great impact everywhere else!

Belinda French

Columbia, Tennessee

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription