Dear editor,
With all that has happened in our country and the world in the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic and lives lost to this virus, and the tumultuous political events and divisions, let us remember the millions of innocent children who have died by abortion since Roe vs. Wade was passed by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973.
Who knows what wonderful gifts the world has been denied by denying the right to live to the innocent little ones? Let us continue to fast and pray that those who have been given the privilege and honor of helping to create a new life will do that!
Lest we forget, lest we forget!
Regina Cole
Frankfort
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.