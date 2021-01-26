Dear editor,

With all that has happened in our country and the world in the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic and lives lost to this virus, and the tumultuous political events and divisions, let us remember the millions of innocent children who have died by abortion since Roe vs. Wade was passed by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973.

Who knows what wonderful gifts the world has been denied by denying the right to live to the innocent little ones? Let us continue to fast and pray that those who have been given the privilege and honor of helping to create a new life will do that!

Lest we forget, lest we forget!

Regina Cole

Frankfort

 

