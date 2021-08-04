Dear editor,

A recent editorial in The State Journal (“Editorial: Trust teachers to teach history fully but not preach,” weekend, July 30-August 1) is a well-written piece of work on ongoing burning issue. I like the the way it was concluded, “America has an impressive, if imperfect and ongoing, track record of correcting its mistakes. Public schools should teach that history authentically, without interference from lawmakers, then entrust their students — tomorrow’s citizenry — to carry this grand experiment in freedom and democracy forward.”

Good work. I agree with you that we need to remember our teachers and their strength and struggle while teaching our history.

Thank you.

Narayanan Rajendran

Frankfort

