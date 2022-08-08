The House Financial Services Committee is a lucrative assignment for House members willing to write and vote for legislation favorable to banks and financial services. Congressmen willing to serve as useful foils for this industry typically reap large campaign donations.
Barr got this committee assignment his first term in office. Since 2012, he has received $1,714,059 from the financial services sector. This election cycle Barr’s haul will top $300,000 from financial services.
In return, Barr has written 22 bills affecting financial services, more than for any other legislative area. Most of his legislation aims to “help” financial institutions at his constituent’s expense.
Good examples include Barr’s Portfolio Lending and Mortgage Access Act and TABS Act. Barr has sponsored both bills during 4 separate sessions of Congress.
The Portfolio Lending and Mortgage Access Act protects banks from Truth in Lending. Why? Because no laws, no lawsuits if/when you lie to consumers.
His TABS Act would make the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) more malleable to Congressional meddling. The CFPB is an independent financial watchdog protecting consumers from fraud, abuse and deception by the financial industry. Currently, the CFPB is beyond the reach of the financial services industry influence. Barr’s TABS Act would change that. By making the CFPB more susceptible to Congressional meddling, the financial industry could use pliable Congressional representatives to reign in CFPB rules and oversight of their business practices.
Let’s remember in November who our representative in Washington is elected to represent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.