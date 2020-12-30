Dear editor,

This is an open letter to the community. As we put away holiday decorations, let us also take down, peel off and remove all vestiges of the November election. I'd like to see all political signs come down so that we as a nation can really get down to business as a team — not two sides of the aisle — to defeat this pandemic.

Let us give newly elected and returning public servants a chance by working with them to eradicate this merciless germ. Continue to wear your mask, covering your nose and mouth, wash your hands, stand back 6 feet, stay at home as much as possible, and take the vaccine when it's your turn. Thank you.

Ida Palmer-Ball

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription