If you are behind on your rent or facing foreclosure, you may be eligible for relief.

The Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund offers up to 15 months of rent and utility assistance to eligible applicants. The average payout is $5,000 per household, which includes both back and future rent, and we don’t expect to run out of money until 2025.

Visit https://teamkyhherf.ky.gov to see if you are eligible and to apply.

Both landlords and tenants can apply, and payments are made directly to the utility providers and landlords. We can also offer relocation assistance to eligible renters.

Those residing in Fayette or Jefferson county, may visit one of the following links: Lexington-Fayette County: https://www.lexingtonky.gov/renthelp; Louisville-Jefferson County: https://www.stopmyeviction.org/

Molly Tate

Frankfort

