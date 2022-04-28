Dear editor,

Today was the first time I’ve been down to our Capitol since late last summer and I was absolutely shocked to see the road surrounding the Capitol, Governor's mansion and floral clock completely shut down. Not everyone is able to make the walk.

Gov. Andy Beshear needs to issue orders removing the road block and the fence around the Governor's mansion.

If being in public service makes a person that fearful then maybe a new career is in order. This governor has taken way too many liberties and made many decisions resulting in the loss of Kentuckians' abilities to enjoy this area of Frankfort.

I 100% support lawmakers trying to reopen the road to the public.

Jeanne Hansen

Frankfort

