Dear editor,

I say to Robert Stivers, David Osborne, Ryan Quarles and Damon Thayer: "Hello, Houston, we've got a problem. Kentucky is on fire with COVID-19."

So stop it. Stop bashing Gov. Andy Beshear for not asking your permission to act when COVID first hit. Why would he?

You questioned the virus' existence in the beginning. You wouldn't follow CDC guidelines, wear a mask or cancel the last legislative session in an abundance of caution. You have filed lawsuits to stop quarantine and mask mandates. You refuse to accept the fact that the economy will not improve until the virus is under control or that it won't be under control until CDC guidelines are implemented.

So what are you doing? Have you a plan? Have you petitioned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to give funds to states slammed with COVID-19 costs? Have you called him and demanded food assistance? Have you asked McConnell for another round of unemployment support or small-business loans? No? Well, then get out of the way.

Kentucky has a fire to put out and an economy to jump start and no time for whining and obstruction.

Margaret Groves

Frankfort

