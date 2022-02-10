Dear editor,

This letter is in regards to "Jim Waters: The best kind of school choice policy?"

The muddy waters of logic in this piece by Waters is trying to dupe the taxpayers. Let me help clear this up. Waters, a paid lobbyist for charter (privately-owned) schools is pushing the “Education Savings Account" ( ESA) policy and that’s a deceptive title.

ESA really means diverting taxpayers money into privately owned “charter” schools and away from public schools. It’s kind of like, all of a sudden, the janitor that sweeps the floor (thank goodness for their service) becomes the teacher of your children.

Waters wants you to believe that Kentucky, strangely, should be a mirror image of West Virginia, which has adopted what appears to be this ESA scam into their legislation.

According to U.S. News and World Report, West Virginia is ranked 45th in education, 47th in healthcare, and 48th in its economy in the U.S. That means there are 44 states smarter, 46 healthier and 47 with better economies than West Virginia.

West Virginia’s politician’s history shows they have seen to it that the privileged, profiteering private sector have razed the coal from their mountains and now want to raze their taxpayers of funds for public schools. All for padding their taxpayers money into the pockets of privately-owned charter schools.

Waters works for these type of politicians, including Kentucky Republican lawmakers, who don’t want to support public schools or liberal art classes taught, such as history, social studies, math, physical, natural and environmental sciences, philosophy, literature and more. Why? Because that would educate these GOP supporters to be able to make logical choices and decisions, based on education.

Republicans and Waters don’t want educated citizens. They want those that are uneducated to believe their misinformation.

This type of thinking is dangerous to our democracy and our freedom as a nation.

Richard Jones

Frankfort

