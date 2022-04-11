Dear editor,

Mitch McConnell is good at food bank photo ops so you probably didn't notice he refused to pass the federal budget if it included extending funding for the Free School Lunch Program. He did this knowing if funds weren't extended the program will end in June.

Meanwhile our Republican-dominated state legislature voted to end $50 million dollars in federal food support ($100 a month per recipient) knowing inflation is making food cost soar and nearly half of Kentucky's children live in households 200% below the federal poverty level. They did this knowing one in four of our children go hungry every single day, placing a catastrophic burden on all Kentucky communities.

Where is the outrage? Every educator, parent, church and community leader should be asking their legislators why they are refusing federal food subsidy dollars and what are they doing to prevent hunger in Kentucky. Taxing food and other essential products instead of income isn't going to help anyone except people with high incomes.

It used to be Kentucky's children were it's most valuable resource. Now to the republican political machine they're just collateral damage.

Margaret Groves

Frankfort

