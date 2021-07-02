Dear editor,

Sen. Mitch McConnell led the effort to kill the For the People voting rights act. He called it a “power grab” by Democrats. The problem is that’s not true. In fact, it’s the opposite.

All across the country, Republicans are passing laws to make it harder to vote. They claim it is to prevent voter fraud. However, dozens of lawsuits claiming voter fraud have all been dismissed because there is no credible evidence that it happens.

And, you’ll notice that Republicans — including McConnell — who claim there is voter fraud, were elected in the same elections and consider their victories totally legitimate.

Republicans want to suppress votes because many of their policy positions, including those that allowed their donors to cash in on the pandemic at the expense of taxpayers, are deeply unpopular.

It is hard to think of something more unpatriotic than keeping qualified voters from voting, but McConnell and his allies would rather throw democracy under the bus than support the will of the American people.

Sam Lapin

Burlington

