Dear editor,

The Frankfort Planning and Zoning Commission recently passed a recommendation to expand non-owner-occupied short-term rentals (i.e. Airbnb and Vrbo) to additional neighborhoods such as Tanglewood, Silver Lake and Indian Hills. Frankfort City Commissioners will soon vote on this recommendation, with discussion and first reading on the agenda for Monday's meeting. The residents of these neighborhoods have not been consulted and we encourage the commissioners to inform their constituents of this potential action and receive adequate public input.  

