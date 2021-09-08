Dear editor,

For independent voters and others who haven’t made up their mind on how they’ll vote next year or are simply fed up with partisan dysfunction and just want Kentucky to improve on many fronts, there’s one elected official behaving in ways beyond dysfunctional.

Fifty-nine times courts across America, many with former President Donald Trump appointees, struck down attempts at proving the 2020 elections were fraudulent. The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, including Trump senior appointees, said the elections were sound and the results valid.

Some attorneys have been sanctioned, others had their law licenses suspended due to the reckless nature of their attempts to overthrow valid elections, cast doubt on the electoral process and undermine the American institutions that execute our sacred right to vote.

But still, the “Restore Election Integrity” tour that Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, put together is out to “prove” Trump won and our elections are fraudulent.

When asked about that being struck down repeatedly, she said, “The truth hasn’t come out yet.” And her “action steps to restore election integrity” came down to “go talk with your legislator about this.”

Please talk to your elected officials to examine the real facts for yourself. Wouldn’t it be more productive and helpful to discuss how to educate kids better, improve family, business, and farm incomes/health, and get our General Assembly to focus on real issues versus these fabricated distractors?

And most importantly, please do not vote straight ticket without educating yourself on the candidates running to represent you.

Joe Graviss

Versailles

