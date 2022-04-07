Dear editor,

We write this letter in our capacity as election officials, charged with providing Kentuckians the free and fair elections guaranteed by the Constitution of our Commonwealth. We are Democrats and Republicans; we are state officials in Frankfort and local officials across the state; we are full-time elected officials and part-time volunteers. 

Conducting elections has never been an easy task, but it has never been harder than it is today. A lot of work goes into the election process, and numerous safeguards exist at every level. But because voters may not be familiar with these details, others seek to scare them by spreading misinformation.  

We stand united against election misinformation efforts of the “Restore Election Integrity” tour. The tour’s organizers are traveling the state making allegations that are false and that threaten the healthy functioning of our democracy. To date, they have provided neither us, nor law enforcement, nor the news media with any evidence of their irresponsible claims. That is understandable — they cannot. 

We reassure Kentuckians that our voting machines are not connected to the internet, or each other, and they never have been. Kentucky elections have not been hacked, and anyone who says that is simply wrong. The organizers say that with respect to election integrity, “It’s the elite versus the real people.”

But we are the real people — the citizens who love Kentucky sufficiently to work long hours, even in the face of occasional physical threats, to run these elections — and we have had enough. We encourage Kentuckians to accept election information only from legitimate sources. 

State Board of Elections Michael G. Adams, Secretary of State & Chief Election Official  

Ben Chandler, Chair of the State Board of Elections 

Cory Skolnick, Member of State Board of Elections

James Lewis, Member of State Board of Elections

Sherry Whitehouse, Member of State Board of Elections

Dwight Sears, Member of State Board of Elections

Deanna Brangers, Member of State Board of Elections

Jerry Johnson, Member of State Board of Elections

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription