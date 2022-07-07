Dear editor,

I agree with Greg Meyer’s letter to the editor regarding the lack of growth in Frankfort (“Letter: Where is Franklin County's growth over last 20 years?,” June 28). 

We have so much potential here. We can have significant growth without losing the small town flavor that we now have. With the loss of the state tax revenue, we are going to have to make up those tax dollars from somewhere else. 

The right kind of growth is healthy. Without growth, things tend to die.

Eunice Montfort

Frankfort

