Dear editor,

I may be one of the few people are upset over the barricades that will be put up between the Capitol and the Annex building. I drive out of town guests all the time with stops in front of the Capitol, Floral Clock, back of the Capitol and at the Governor's Mansion.

Not everyone can walk this area. Most take pictures out of the window. If they do get out, it's at the Floral Clock. We are limiting both out-of-town guests and those in our community to one of the top destinations in Frankfort.

Bonnie Clements

Frankfort

