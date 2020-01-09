Dear editor,
The stonewalling impeachment of Trump will be worthy of an SNL show — produced and directed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., with a cast of horrified Republicans who have convoluted truths, witnesses and documents into a "see-no evil-hear-no evil" sham trial.
Many voters feel President Donald Trump is the biggest liar in the swamp.
Kentuckians know it's Moscow Mitch who has lied to them for decades, becoming a millionaire while his lies kept them at the bottom poor and sick as ever.
McConnell is the founder of quid pro quo: Citizens United. Corporations give the money; Mitch gives them the votes. McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham will protect Trump, who forbid witnesses or documents to prove him "innocent" as they have already announced it to the country and the world.
U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is protecting Trump’s tax returns from New York courts. Jurors Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, lunched with Trump in the White House.
Dithering Collins managed to vote "yes" for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh then received over $600,000 for her re-election. Quid pro quo?
Impeachment trials require a "special oath" from senators — "I solemnly swear or affirm, that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws. So help me God."
As we watched the House impeachment hearings, we will be watching this trial.
Because McConnell wants this done as fast as lying allows, we believe a roll call of all 100 senators be called to individually give this important oath in front of the American people.
We will see who has no problem with contempt of court because they were given presidential “immunity."
We, the public, can bear witness to any corruption of our laws. So help us God.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown