Dear editor,
I have had a small office in downtown Frankfort for about eight years. In the first few years I had the office, I often went home early in frustration because my computer would hum and hum and not go anywhere on the internet.
Since the Frankfort Plant Board has upgraded service with fiber optic cable, I have not had a single problem getting on the internet. I attribute that progress to the leadership of Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen, Walt Baldwin and new CEO Gary Zheng. Other FPB innovations are downtown WI-Fi and public water fountains. Let’s continue that progress.
Don Stosberg
Frankfort