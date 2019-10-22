Dear editor,
I am completely "disgusted" by Richard Rosen withdrawing his pledge for the new animal shelter (“Rosen withdraws $500,000 pledge for new animal shelter, cites 'disgust' with recent city actions,” Oct. 19).
The stray animals of Franklin County have nothing to do with politics and political gain. That he would pledge to give $500,000 and then withhold it based on "disgust with city actions" and "poor management" is wrong. He is holding his donation hostage.
I so wish I had a billion dollars to build and run a new animal shelter. I would do it just to spite the old coot as well as the city and county governments. An animal shelter is not a political issue; it is an issue of compassion and necessity. We see where your true motive lies, Mr. Rosen.
Diana Tice
Frankfort