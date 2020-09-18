Dear editor,
In recent years, we have seen the Russian mob infiltrate the U.S. evangelical Christian community, the National Rifle Association and the GOP. Kentucky, Mitch McConnell and the Russians putting an aluminum rolling mill in Kentucky is a further example of that infiltration.
Scratch the surface of that mob of cattle bellowing FOR the spread of virus in Frankfort, outside the statehouse, attacking the governor. Pull on the thread of where they get their funding and organization from and I'll bet you'll find more filthy Russian mob connections.
Too bad these braying sheeple are so obviously, temptingly susceptible to it and enthusiastically willing, which is worse.
Steve Douglas
St. Petersburg, Florida
