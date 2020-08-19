Dear editor,

I want to lend support to the very thoughtful suggestion contained in the guest column in your paper (“Guest columnist: It's time for Frankfort citizens to act,” Aug. 18) by Libby Marshall.

It is a call for a citizens’ commission for the study of city government. I hope candidates for mayor and the commission will give careful consideration of this suggestion as I believe it could be life-changing for our community!

There was a time I thought our city government, under a city manager structure, would improve if only we got good people on the commission. And many of us with similar concerns worked hard to get good city commissioners on that board. And good people have been elected, but sadly city government continues to be dysfunctional.

The abrupt firing of our city manager — the way that played out just as the city is to make some of the most critical decisions it has faced in years and in the midst of a pandemic — is a red flag.

Our best reaction, however, would be to do as Marshall suggests and see this as an opportunity to improve our city government.

I urge candidates for mayor and city commission to take this suggestion of an advisory commission to study city government and incorporate it into their platform. It is time.

Mary Lynn Collins

Frankfort

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription