Dear editor,
I want to lend support to the very thoughtful suggestion contained in the guest column in your paper (“Guest columnist: It's time for Frankfort citizens to act,” Aug. 18) by Libby Marshall.
It is a call for a citizens’ commission for the study of city government. I hope candidates for mayor and the commission will give careful consideration of this suggestion as I believe it could be life-changing for our community!
There was a time I thought our city government, under a city manager structure, would improve if only we got good people on the commission. And many of us with similar concerns worked hard to get good city commissioners on that board. And good people have been elected, but sadly city government continues to be dysfunctional.
The abrupt firing of our city manager — the way that played out just as the city is to make some of the most critical decisions it has faced in years and in the midst of a pandemic — is a red flag.
Our best reaction, however, would be to do as Marshall suggests and see this as an opportunity to improve our city government.
I urge candidates for mayor and city commission to take this suggestion of an advisory commission to study city government and incorporate it into their platform. It is time.
Mary Lynn Collins
Frankfort
I don' think that City government is "dysfunctional", as that would be saying that it is getting nothing done. Dysfunction is what we had under the old Robert Roach commission, where he led the commissioners down his culture war rabbit hole, fighting against what he called "environmental extremist" (how right-wing of him), where they stayed for over a year. In this time frame, they were blowing more than $100,000 in tax payers money, in legal fees on trying in vain to oust FPB Directors Walt Baldwin and Anna Marie Rosen. He failed and then quit (committed political hari-kari) during his campaign for re-election rather than lose.
No, what we have here is a failure to communicate. They are getting lot of things done, it is just not what they author or Libby Marshall wants to see done.
There is nothing wrong with the City Manager style of government, especially when one of the alternatives is to have the Mayor and the City Commission run the day to day operations. There is a reason why we pay the City Manager $140,000 annually, and the Mayor and commissioners around $20,000. It is called a managerial skill set. The City Manager has got to have a completely different skill set, one that is much broader than your average city commission candidate. The city commissioner's race is more like a popularity contest than the vetting process for a good City Manager.
If you want a better Mayor or City Commissioner, elect them. We have had some clunkers over the years, and a few may have had something to do with running off some decent city mangers with their ineptitude. It is not the system, it is the elected personnel on the commission...some have been in way over their heads. While others have had their own cray-cray agendas. We have a few right now, but we are on the cusp of an election with lots of good candidates. Make the change, but make it wisely.
