Dear editor,
SB 1, congressional Democrats’ “For the People Act,” would undo states’ voter identification processes, restrict states’ commonsense voter list maintenance procedures, legalize the noxious practice of ballot harvesting, and otherwise compromise election integrity. It uniquely threatens Kentucky’s elections.
SB 1 would invalidate Kentucky House Bill 574, the bipartisan election reform we just enacted. The emergency changes Gov. Andy Beshear and I implemented last year contributed to the biggest voter turnout in Kentucky history, and proved so popular that our General Assembly — in a near-unanimous vote — made most of them permanent.
Bipartisan consensus — which contributes to public confidence in our election system, a prerequisite for voter participation — was only possible because our state could make its own rules. National Democrats want to invalidate this major achievement and rewrite all election laws themselves, leaving no room for states to engage in two-party negotiation and compromise. If you want half our state, and half our country, to believe our election system is rigged, then pass this one-party bill.
Enactment of SB 1 would prevent a worthy bipartisan election reform from ever happening again, here or in any other state, and it would overturn what may be the most significant bipartisan achievement Beshear will ever have.
Michael Adams
Frankfort
Ah, Michael Adams shows his true colors finally! This is the Michael Adams that were used to hearing from a Republican operative! This is the Mitch McConnell version of Watson and Bill one does. What does it really do? It goes after Jim Crow laws that the Republicans are trying to pass because they are sore losers! Just read below…
Introduced in Senate (03/17/2021)
For the People Act of 2021
“This bill addresses voter access, election integrity and security, campaign finance, and ethics for the three branches of government.
Specifically, the bill expands voter registration (e.g., automatic and same-day registration) and voting access (e.g., vote-by-mail and early voting). It also limits removing voters from voter rolls.
The bill requires states to establish independent redistricting commissions to carry out congressional redistricting.
Additionally, the bill sets forth provisions related to election security, including sharing intelligence information with state election officials, supporting states in securing their election systems, developing a national strategy to protect U.S. democratic institutions, establishing in the legislative branch the National Commission to Protect United States Democratic Institutions, and other provisions to improve the cybersecurity of election systems.
Further, the bill addresses campaign finance, including by expanding the prohibition on campaign spending by foreign nationals, requiring additional disclosure of campaign-related fundraising and spending, requiring additional disclaimers regarding certain political advertising, and establishing an alternative campaign funding system for certain federal offices.
The bill addresses ethics in all three branches of government, including by requiring a code of conduct for Supreme Court Justices, prohibiting Members of the House from serving on the board of a for-profit entity, and establishing additional conflict-of-interest and ethics provisions for federal employees and the White House.
The bill requires the President, the Vice President, and certain candidates for those offices to disclose 10 years of tax returns.“
