Dear editor,

There are multiple bills in the General Assembly right now (SB 138, HB 487) that seek to legislate what and how history is taught in our classrooms. They open the door to a multitude of problems. 

For example, who decides which historical events are controversial and need to be explored according to SB 138 “from diverse and contending perspectives without giving deference to a specific perspective”? There are some families in Kentucky who think the Holocaust is controverial or didn’t happen. I want our teachers to be emphatic and “give deference” to the truth: 11 million people were systematically murdered and it was wrong. This bill opens a door for a teacher to get in trouble for teaching that.

Who decides what is a “revisionist view of history” (HB 487)? History education has been getting better at including the experiences of Americans who have typically been ignored. Is it “revisionist” and therefore punishable to teach about the historical experiences of Native Americans, African Americans and Asian Americans, for example?

These bills create more problems than they solve. Let teachers teach. Let local administrators handle any problems which may occasionally arise.

Regina-Wink Swinford

Frankfort

