Dear editor,
A new bill filed in the state Senate would forbid state government from issuing mask mandates in the future. Senate Bill 158, sponsored by 7th District Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, would take away the state responsibility and place it on local county governments.
Kentucky has 120 counties and a patchwork of which counties would be requiring masks and which would not is simply a logistical nightmare for local governments to enforce.
This past pandemic year we have seen a model of how having some states require masks and some not does not work in controlling death totals. Those states that require masks had fewer deaths from COVID-19 than those that didn't wear masks. The CDC stated our nation could have saved at least 50,000 lives if everyone had worn masks this past year.
This bill is an attempt by state lawmakers to "kick the can" of wearing masks down the road to local governments. Our state government leaders have a duty to deal with laws regarding the health and welfare of our citizens and not "deflect" their authority to others. True leaders should be looking at bills to improve life for Kentuckians, not sophomoric bills to shed responsibility.
Maybe Southworth should visit some COVID-19 hospital wards or death grief counseling sessions to understand how many people would be willing to change their minds about wearing masks to prevent sickness or death from this virus if they had a second chance. Leaders should help and inspire others to do the right thing!
Mike Newton
Frankfort
