Editor's note: The FCS Board of Education is now requiring all students and staff to wear face masks inside school buildings and on school buses.

Dear editor,

Franklin is a red zone county for the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 population.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is highly contagious and schools are petri dishes perhaps worse than bars.

Vaccinated people can have the Delta variant and not show it — but still be highly contagious and pass along the pathogen to unmasked people.

The state department for public health posted masking guidance on July 22, days before the Franklin County Schools superintendent stupidly recommended and the board stupidly approved setting up the schools and the wider community, fully throughout students will spread every day after a day in their respective petri dishes, for very possibly a huge Trumpvirus surge in Frankfort/Franklin County.

Personally, I would be in favor of the super immediately being relieved from his position and all board members who followed him like sheep being recalled — were it possible for that to occur.

Joseph Burgess 

Frankfort

