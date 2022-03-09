Dear editor,

I want to thank The State Journal for looking into my question "Is whiskey fungus harmful to humans?" Your answer was based on a report from the Indiana Dept. of Health. However, the Environ Health Perspect (1999) states that inhalation exposure to fungi spores has been associated with episodes of human illnesses such as infection, allergy and inflammation.

030722 Distiller's fungus

A sign in front of Peaks Mill Elementary School is covered in distiller's fungus. (Photo submitted)

This brings me to Peaks Mill Elementary School. Children and teachers with asthma or other respiratory ailments are inhaling these spores NOW while on the playground from the red bourbon warehouses across the road. I include photos taken today of school signs with the black fungus on them. If more warehouses are built in the area the children will get double exposure.

In the SJ article mentioned above, Feb. 2, "When dealing with any fine particulates or mold removal, it is best to wear a N95 respirator, goggles, gloves, long pants, long sleeves, shoes and socks while cleaning surfaces" Does that sound safe?

I hope the politicians that decide the fate of Peaks Mill residents watch the four episodes on KET titled Fighting to Breathe: Lung Disease in Kentucky.

Sallie Lanham

Frankfort

