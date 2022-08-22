Dear editor,

The U.S. is already considered a “back sliding democracy” (NPR – December 2021); but things could get a whole lot worse due to what may be an upcoming Supreme Court decision. I emphasize the final decision has not been made and won’t be until 2023, but because SCOTUS has selected this case (in June 2022) rather than let the lower ruling stand, it’s a signal American democracy is in a real democracy danger zone. The case revolves around the wording of Article I Section 4 of the United States Constitution.    

