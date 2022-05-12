Dear editor,

As I began to hear news coverage on May 2 regarding the leak of the draft from the U.S. Supreme Court I was initially very pleased. As a Christian I was glad to see what looked like the Supreme Court making a substantial steep in the right direction to support life, however, that is not what I wish to talk about. I think Americans on both sides of the aisle should be very concerned about the leaking of these documents. The Supreme Court is one of the final vestiges of truth in greater American political system.

This breech undermines this idea to the core. Many things can be said about politicians and lawyers alike, however the Supreme Court takes on a different light. Once appointed to the court a justice serves until he or she wishes to retire or dies, and takes on a larger burden than any other person in politics. When we loose the trust in the court we loose trust in the nation as a whole. They uphold the idea of checks and balances, and should do so blindly. It is my prayer that the individual behind the leak is found. If they are not I fear that the nation will loose what trust it has left in government, and it is my belief that the American way of life will never be the same if the trust in our government is lost.

Alex Vorhaus

Midway

